Police: Dog Attacks Toddler, Mauls Neighbor’s Dog To Death; 1 Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A deadly dog-on-dog attack ended in the arrest of the dead dog’s owner in the 4500 block of Furley Avenue in Baltimore Friday, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:20 a.m., and say it appears the dog first attacked a 2-year-old child who was visiting the home.

The dog then ran to another home on the block and attacked a dog in that home, which died as a result of the attack.

The owner of the dog who was killed then allegedly attacked the owner of the first dog. The man was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault.

The child who was attacked, a relative of the attacking dog’s owner, is being treated for his injuries.

Animal control responded to the scene and took both dogs.

