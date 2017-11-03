Don’t Forget To Turn Your Clocks Back, Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An extra hour of sleep is coming your way this Sunday.

But that will come with shorter days.

That’s because Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 5th at 2 a.m..

This means the clocks will be turning back one hour.

The idea of Daylight Saving Time goes back to the time of Benjamin Franklin when he wrote about the need to conserve energy and light throughout the year. The concept moved to the 20th century as electricity conservation played a major role in both World Wars. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act which made any state following Daylight Saving Time practices to follow the same schedule for changing their clocks.

Today, less than 40 percent of the world observes Daylight Saving Time according to timeanddate.com. Several U.S. states are arguing that the system is outdated and does not save the country any energy usage. Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire have considered switching time zones to avoid Daylight Saving Time.

On December 21, the shortest day of the year, daylight will last just over 9 hours.

Daylight Saving Time will return on March 11, 2018.

