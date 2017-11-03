‘House Of Cards’ Crew Member Alleges Spacey Made Unwanted Advance In Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New allegations of sexual misconduct are being leveled against actor Kevin Spacey.

But unlike the bombshell dropped earlier this week about Spacey and a teenager from 30 years ago, these allegations are more recent, and they’re centered right here in Maryland, on the set of “House of Cards.”

CNN broke the story, and it centers on a male crew member’s experience during the early seasons of filming.

A young production assistant who won’t reveal his name told CNN Spacey exhibited unwanted sexual behavior toward him during those first years of filming.

“I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routing and that my experience was one of many, and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position. It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors.”

The production assistant alleges he was driving Spacey to the set inside an Abingdon warehouse when Spacey put his hand between his legs.

If true, “it would appear it’s a fourth degree sex offense, as well as second degree assault,” says Attorney Warren Alperstein. “In Maryland there’s a statue of limitations that requires misdemeanors, which these charges would be, must be filed within a year of the date of the incident, and we’re well past that year as we stand now.”

Thirty years ago, Spacey was a 27-year-old actor in New York.

That’s when 14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp claims Spacey made physical sexual advance toward him. Rapp made those allegations public earlier this week, leading Netflix to shut down production of “House of Cards” in Maryland to review the situation and address concerns of the cast and crew.

Spacey has not issue a response to the new allegations, and Netflix has given no indication of when production of “House of Cards” might resume.

