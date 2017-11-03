Police: Man Charged After Stabbing Dog, Trooper Ended Dog’s Suffering

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old North East, Md. man has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty after police say he stabbed a dog, which led to a trooper ending the animal’s suffering.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper from the North East Barrack was dispatched to the 100 block of Seneca Court for a report of a dog attack.

When the trooper arrived on scene, a resident reported that a neighbor’s dog had just attacked her dog. She said the neighbor had retrieved his dog and taken it back to his residence in the 100 block of Louise Court.

The trooper reports he then heard the sound of a dog yelping very loudly from the direction of the 100 block of Louise Court. When he went to investigate, he found the suspect at his residence, who allegedly told him the dog had been stabbed and was now dead.

The trooper asked to see the dog and was taken to the backyard of the home, where he saw a wounded pit bull with a large knife protruding from its neck. The dog was still alive, but was obviously gravely wounded with little chance of survival.

After obtaining permission from the suspect, the trooper used his department-issued pistol to end the dog’s life.

During further investigation, the trooper learned the suspect had stabbed the dog after returning home with it from the complainant’s residence. The suspect was placed under arrest and taken to the North East Barrack for processing.

The complainant’s German shepherd was injured by the pit bull but is expected to survive.

