More Witnesses In Baltimore Police Disciplinary Case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for a Baltimore police van driver who is fighting for his job are calling more witnesses to support their client.

A police disciplinary board will hear testimony Friday in the proceeding against Officer Caesar Goodson.

Goodson drove the van that transported prisoner Freddie Gray, a black man who later died from injuries he sustained in the van.

Goodson was acquitted of all charges in a criminal case last year, but an attorney for the police department says he should be fired for failing to follow policies on putting a seatbelt on Gray and not taking him to a hospital.

Goodson’s lawyers say the department failed to disseminate information about a policy change requiring seatbelts. They also say police hadn’t adequately trained officers how to deal with uncooperative arrestees.

