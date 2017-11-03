Robbery, Police Pursuit Leads To I-495 Inner Loop Being Shut Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All lanes of the Capital Beltway inner loop are shut down for an investigation stemming from a commercial robbery in Montgomery County, county police say.
A commercial robbery occurred in the 11200 block of Georgia Avenue and police responded around 12:35 p.m.
Initial reports are that multiple armed suspects fled the scene in a car, which officers say they located and pursued into Prince George’s County.
There are no further details at this time.
