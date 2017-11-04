Police Seek Driver Who Injured Elderly Woman In Hit And Run

Filed Under: Hit and Run, Hit And Run Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need help finding the driver who fled the scene after hitting an elderly woman who was crossing the street.

According to police, the hit and run happened Saturday at 10:30 a.m., on W. Lombard St.

Police say a 71-year-old woman was trying to cross the street, when she was struck by a Nissan Sentra. The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly after the crash, but then left the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

The Nissan has a Maryland tag of 3DC2676 and was last seen traveling westbound on Lombard St.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver or the vehicle involved is asked to call them at 410-396-2606.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch