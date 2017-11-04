Police Seek Driver Who Injured Elderly Woman In Hit And Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need help finding the driver who fled the scene after hitting an elderly woman who was crossing the street.

According to police, the hit and run happened Saturday at 10:30 a.m., on W. Lombard St.

Police say a 71-year-old woman was trying to cross the street, when she was struck by a Nissan Sentra. The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly after the crash, but then left the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

The Nissan has a Maryland tag of 3DC2676 and was last seen traveling westbound on Lombard St.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver or the vehicle involved is asked to call them at 410-396-2606.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook