Police Investigating After 5 Vehicles Have Windows Shot Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is searching for the person who shot out the windows of at least five vehicles in Montgomery County Friday evening.

Troopers were called out just after 8 p.m., after getting several reports of car windows being shot out along I-270.

Responding troopers found that four cars and one Montgomery County Ride On Bus had damage to their driver’s side window.

All the vehicles were traveling on I-270 at the time of the incidents, and no injuries were reported.

Police believe a BB or pellet gun was used to shoot out the windows.

Any additional victims or witnesses are asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook