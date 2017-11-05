5 Charged In Armed Robbery That Preceded Beltway Chase

BREAKING WJZ: 26 Killed In Church Attack In Texas' Worst Mass Shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities have charged five suspects in an armed robbery that led to a pursuit in suburban Washington in which one person was killed.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement that five males between the ages of 17 and 34 were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony in connection with the Friday incident.

According to police, the suspects entered a check-cashing business in Wheaton, brandishing firearms. They demanded money then fled in a van.

Officers began pursuing the van on the Beltway into Prince George’s County. That’s when police say the van collided with at least one vehicle.

The driver tried to flee but was fatally struck by a police car.

The officer involved in the collision is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

