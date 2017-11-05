Retailers Pushing Out Black Friday Ads Earlier This Year To Entice Consumers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the holiday season just around the corner, retailers are preparing for their busiest time of year.

Retailers are hoping to entice their customers online and in the store.

Even though Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, retailers are hoping to boost sales by sending out ads early.

Black Friday deals are already rolling out, featuring major discounts and special promotions to grab consumers attention as they prepare for the holiday season.

“Family I need to buy things for, so I do try to plan ahead of time what I am going to buy, and I am always looking for the best deals,” shopper Helen Curran said.

The National Retail Federation predicts a 4 percent jump in overall consumer holiday spending compared to last year.

It’s a critical time for businesses to make that final push.

“The fourth quarter is when we do the bulk of our business so we position our store in a way to offer our exclusive deals,” said Target team leader Jose Fortun.

Experts also say online is the most popular method for consumers. So stores are finding new ways to entice their shoppers.

“We make sure our in store experience is amazing, by having the right teams and making sure they are well trained and get our guests to fill up their baskets with the items we sell,” Fortun said.

Black Friday is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, so retailers are promoting their deals early and banking on consumers.

In addition to Black Friday many retailers will have deals all week long leading up to the big day.

Experts predict the average consumer will spend about $967 for the holiday season.

