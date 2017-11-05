WATCH WJZ NOW: Ravens Take On The Titans | Expert Picks | Purple Pride

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Baltimore County Bar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a bar in Baltimore County overnight Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m., at the parking lot of Slate Lounge, located in the 9000 block of Liberty Rd. in Randallstown.

The shooting is believed to have occurred during a fight that involved a large group of people in the parking lot.

Two men were shot, according to police, and taken to a local hospital.

34-year-old Keonta Montez Lyons was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim, a 28-year-old man, is expected to survive.

The Baltimore County Police Department is continuing their investigation into this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

