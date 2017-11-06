Second Passenger Dies After October Adult Daycare Bus Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second passenger of the adult daycare bus involved in a head-on collision on Dulaney Valley Road in Lutherville-Timonium on October 26 has died.

Ailian Peng, 79, of the 400 block of Virginia Avenue died November 4 at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Another passenger, a woman, died on the day of the crash. She was identified as 88-year-old Guixian Shen.

Nine other people were injured when the collision between the bus and a Hyundai Elantra occurred just after 9 a.m. that Thursday on Dulaney Valley Road.

Investigators have determined that the crash occurred when the Hyundai crossed the center line, colliding head-on with the adult daycare bus.

