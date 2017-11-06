Pa. Man Arrested At BWI Airport With Loaded Handgun

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Titans 23-20 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Sunday at BWI Airport after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer caught him with a loaded semi-automatic handgun at security checkpoint, police say.

The 40 caliber gun was loaded with nine bullets and found in the man’s carry on bag along with an empty ammunition magazine. The man, who was originally ticketed to fly to Milwaukee, told officials that he forgot that he was carrying his loaded gun with him.

Once TSA officers contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority, they responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and magazine, and arrested the man on weapon charges.

