78-Year-Old Woman Missing From Silver Spring

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 78-year-old woman from Silver Spring.
Lille Mae Hall was last seen on Monday morning in the 1800 block of Tunis Road according to authorities.
Hall was planning to drive to her medical appointment at Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center in Upper Marlboro. Police say she did not make it to her appointment. She shows early signs of dimentia.
The Silver Spring woman is described as an African American woman who is about 5’03 tall and weighs 169 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair.
She was driving a dark blue 2001 Chevrolet Impala with the Maryland tag: 1MD2558
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook