Panel Will Disclose Verdict In Disciplinary Case Of Freddie Gray Van Driver

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s city solicitor says a police disciplinary panel will announce its verdict in the case of a police van driver who could be fired for his role in transporting Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man whose death in custody sparked riots in the city in 2015.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said Tuesday the three-member panel will reconvene to make public its verdict in a 21-count case against Officer Caesar Goodson.

It’s unclear when the panel will announce its verdict. Attorneys gave closing arguments in the case Monday.

A new state law passed after Gray’s death opened these disciplinary hearings for the first time. That has led to some confusion about the process. Davis says any punishment would be sealed, because it is considered part of personnel records.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)