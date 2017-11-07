County Officials In Maryland Hike Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ/AP) — The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of years.

Councilmembers voted Tuesday on an amended bill that would force large employers to adopt the $15 hourly wage by 2022. Small employers would need to pay the higher wage by 2024.

The Washington Post reports that the county is the first in the state to require a $15 minimum.

The county raised the minimum wage in 2013 by phasing it in over several years. It has incrementally risen to $11.50 an hour, where it is currently set.

The push to raise Baltimore city’s minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour by 2022 hit a major roadblock in March when Mayor Catherine Pugh announced she would not sign off on the measure.

The mayor saying she believes the best course of action is to follow the state’s lead, which calls for a minimum wage increase of $10.10 by 2018.

