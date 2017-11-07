Maryland Woman Critically Injured In Las Vegas Attack Now Walking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Out of intensive care and walking the road to recovery.

Tina Frost, the Maryland woman shot in the Las Vegas massacre last month, continues to make progress.

She continues to receive treatment at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, and as her father puts it, she’s making progress every day.

58 dead, nearly 500 injured. Frost was among those critically wounded.

“The bullet went in through her right eye and up towards [her forehead]. She lost her right eye. She lost her whole forehead,” said Frost’s mother, Mary Moreland, in the days following the shooting.

Though, she did not lose her will to live.

After weeks in a coma, the Anne Arundel High School graduate was doing lunge walks in a video shared by her family.

“She’s been doing lunge walks and squat walks, and she’s able to do it comfortably,” said family friend Amy Klinger. “She’s following directions from the therapist.”

Wounded in the hail of gunfire, Frost is now walking and talking.

“She is speaking clearly, and her sentences are complete and make sense,” Kinger said.

An inspiration to those who love her and are raising funds to support her.

“She’s an amazing person, and everyone loves her so much and thinks the world of her. She’s like one of the best people in everybody’s life,” said Randall dick, Frost’s friend and fundraiser.

“The family is so grateful for all of the outpouring of love and support, and it has helped them energize over this last month,” Kinger said.

Making strides to tackle all the hard work in the months ahead.

Frost will have several more surgeries before she leaves the hospital.

Nearly 10,000 people have contributed to the Tina Frost GoFundMe page, raising $596,000.

