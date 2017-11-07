Weather Blog: Expect It To Get Colder Later In The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wet and very chilly Tuesday all over the region.

Temperatures were hard pressed to leave the low 40s all day long and in some spots, the upper 30s were common.

Rain amounts were generally just under an inch.

Somewhat drier and slightly milder air will move in Wednesday, but it will still be below our normal high of 59.

A very cold air mass will move in later Thursday night and give us the coldest air since last March by Friday night.

Lows may fall to the upper teens and low 20s.

Cold temperatures will be around on Saturday as well, before some clouds and a milder day on Sunday. Stay warm!

Bob Turk

