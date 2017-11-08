Amazon To Open Distribution Center In Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon is getting will be opening a distribution center in Sparrows Point that will employ 1,500 people. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The online retail company was in negotiations to build the 855,000-square-foot center at Tradepoint Atlantic.

The Sparrows Point center will open in 2019. It will be Amazon’s fourth facility in Maryland. The company employs 5,000 people in the state. Workers at this new facility will pick, pack, and ship electronics, books, toys, and other merchandise.

The decision comes as several places in Maryland including Baltimore City, Howard, and Prince George’s counties try to attract Amazon to build their second headquarters.

The HQ2 promises to bring an investment of $5 billion and 50,000 jobs. But the Amazon center at Sparrows Point is separate from the company’s nationwide search for the HQ2.

With the announcement of the new center, the company touched on their economic impact on the state. Amazon says its investments of millions of dollars in fulfillment centers have created nearly 3,000 more indirect jobs in the state in addition to its own employees.

Through its investments, the company says it’s added $100 million to the state’s economy between 2014 and 2016.

