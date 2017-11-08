Police Investigating Double Shooting On Lange Street In Dundalk

Week 10 NFL Picks: Jared Goff And The Rams Continue Their Roll The Rams have surged out to a 6-2 start and they return home this week to a game against a beat up Texans team.

Thursday Night Football Breakdown: Seahawks And Cardinals Ready To Ruffle Some Feathers In NFC WestWith both teams trying to catch the Rams in the NFC West, the Seahawks and Cardinals will look to pick up a key win in division play on Thursday night in Glendale, Arizona.