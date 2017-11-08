Police Investigating Double Shooting On Lange Street In Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on scene of a double shooting in Dundalk Wednesday afternoon.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the shooting happened in the 7500 block of Lange St.

Responding officers found two adult victims, who are expected to survive.

No further details have been released at this time.

