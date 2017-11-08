2 Separate Baltimore County House Fires Leave 2 Elderly Women Dead

Filed Under: Baltimore County, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two elderly Baltimore County women have died in two separate house fires over the past week, police say.

On November 1 at about 5 p.m., a fire on Dalton Drive in Dundalk claimed the life of 77-year-old Lucy Jean Thomas.

Officials have determined that the fire began on the kitchen stove.

Thomas’ boyfriend escaped uninjured. Her son, who jumped from a second-story bedroom window, was transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Thomas was transported to Sinai for serious injuries, and died there Monday.

Another fire in Baltimore County on November 4 at about 3 a.m. claimed the life of 93-year-old Pearline Felder, police say. Firefighters first responded to a call for carbon monoxide at Francine Court, but when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the home.

Felder was in the house unconscious when firefighters found her in the living room. She was transported to Northwest Hospital and then Bayview. She died three days later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical center.

Police say it was an accidental electrical fire.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch