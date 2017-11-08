Baltimore County Schools To Offer Opportunity For Instant Admissions To College

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of Baltimore County high school seniors will be heading to Milford Mill Academy’s gymnasium to meet with representatives from more than a dozen historically black colleges and universities. That’s according to your media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Organizers say that during Wednesday night’s event, lots of these students will be accepted to college the same night.

The instant admissions college fair will bring together 15 regional HBCUs, 20 Baltimore County high schools, and nearly 800 students.

The goal is to close the enrollment gap in the number of minorities looking for a higher education. The event is free to all students and transportation will be provided by their schools. Students should bring their high school transcripts, SAT scores, and optional writing samples and recommendation letters.

Students will be able to meet with representatives from two colleges for a 30-minute interval. If students fulfill the college’s requirements, the student will come away with the option to attend a four-year college.

The organizer of the event says while the event will target students of color, all races will be invited.

According to the district, about 39 percent of Baltimore County public school students are black and 40 percent are white.

