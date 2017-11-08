Weather Blog: Wind Chill Is Upon Us

Hi Everyone!

Mark this date down. 11-8-17. The first morning I legit used the “wind chill” graphic. With a temp of 40°, and a breeze of about 10 mph, the wind chill is 34°. A bit of a breeze around today with a high of just 49°. A full ten degrees off the normal. AND to be honest I think we could call that 49° more like 44°.

It gets better. Or is it COLDER.

A strong cold front, the strongest of the season will sweep across the area on Thursday night. Then Friday with sunny skies, and windy conditions, we will have a high of 43°. But with wind/wind chill the day will feel like 30° much of the time. Then there is the overnight low on Friday of 22°. But let’s hold off on that discussion for now.

One cold jolt is enough to digest right now.

MB!

