Woman In Lochearn Duplex Fire Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman seriously injured in a house fire earlier this month has died.
77-year-old Lucy Jean Thomas suffered critical injuries on November 1 when her duplex on the 6600 block of Dalton Drive in Lochearn caught on fire. Lucy died on Monday.
The fire started with unattended food on the kitchen stove. Thomas’ 57-year-old son jumped from the home’s bedroom window on the second floor and was seriously injured. Her boyfriend escaped without any injuries.
