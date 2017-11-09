Annapolis Mayor-Elect Gavin Buckley Heads To Australia After Death In His Family

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just days after Gavin Buckley won the mayoral election in Annapolis, he will be boarding a plane Thursday morning to make a 36-hour trip to Australia. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The trip comes after his uncle, John Butler died of liver cancer on Sunday. Buckley considered leaving the moment he heard the news.

“My family in Australia were like, ‘Don’t do it. Your uncle would not want that to happen. The whole family’s counting on you,’ and all that sort of stuff,” Buckley said.

The Australian native says he will use this time to sort through the emails, calls, and text messages he has received since Tuesday’s win. He plans to return on November 15.

Buckley ran a campaign focused on community connections and the often-discounted youth vote. He co-owns restaurants including Tsunami and Metropolitan Kitchen.

