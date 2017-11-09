Single-Vehicle Crash At Naval Academy Leaves 1 Injured, Several Cars Damaged

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– The Naval Academy Fire and Police Departments responded to a single vehicle accident Thursday where it appears the driver crashed into multiple cars in a parking lot at the Naval base.

Authorities say the accident occurred on Greenbury Point Road on the Naval Support Activity side of the base.

Naval officials say the man driving the vehicle appears not to be affiliated with the Naval Academy.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries were specified.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

