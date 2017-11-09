WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch In Effect From Late Tonight Through Friday Morning|WJZ Radar|Download The WJZ Weather App  

Single-Vehicle Crash At Naval Academy Leaves 1 Injured, Several Cars Damaged

By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under: crash, Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– The Naval Academy Fire and Police Departments responded to a single vehicle accident Thursday where it appears the driver crashed into multiple cars in a parking lot at the Naval base.

Authorities say the accident occurred on Greenbury Point Road on the Naval Support Activity side of the base.

Naval officials say the man driving the vehicle appears not to be affiliated with the Naval Academy.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries were specified.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Kimberly Eiten
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch