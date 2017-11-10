WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch In Effect Until 10 A.M.. Second Freeze Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Tonight Until 10 a.m. Tomorrow|WJZ Radar|Download The WJZ Weather App  

Second Annual Coat Drive And Wellness Fair At Under Armour House

Baltimore, Catherine Pugh, Friendly Loving Organizations

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– This Saturday, you will have the opportunity to help people in need during the Second Annual Coat Drive and Wellness Fair.

The fair is hosted by Friendly Loving Opportunities, Inc., a non-profit organization. The event will be held inside the Under Armor House on East Fayette Street in Baltimore.

The event will also provide everything from haircuts, dental services, and giveaways.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and several council members and state delegates will be in attendance for the event.

To volunteer, head to their website or call 410-834-5311.

