Elderly Man With Dementia Missing In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 78-year-old man with dementia is missing in Baltimore, police say.
Ennis Edmonds Jr. was last seen Thursday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. in the 100 block of North Central Avenue. He was wearing a gray hoodie, grey sweat pants, white sneakers and a Ravens baseball hat.
Police say he might be pushing a cart.
Edmonds is 5-foot-10 and about 120 pounds.
If you have seen Mr. Ennis Edmonds Jr, please dial 911 or our Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385.
