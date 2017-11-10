Local Veterans Day Events This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– This Saturday, there will be plenty of local Veterans Day events for people to honor those who have served in the military.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun , in Aberdeen, American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post 128 will host its annual service at 11 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of North Parke and North Rogers Streets. Then there will be lunch at the Legion post.

At Havre de Grace, there will be a ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 47 at Tydings Park. The ceremony will also begin at 11 a.m. and will include a wreath laying and a guest speaker. Lunch will come after the ceremony.

At Harford Post 39 in Bel Air, there will be a ceremony at 3 p.m. in front of the monument to Captain H. Merle Bailey. He’s a bomber pilot who died during World War II, in the Bel Air Memorial Gardens. The cemetery is at Moores Mill Road and Rock Springs Road.

This ceremony will include a wreath laying and the playing of the National Anthem. Taps will also be played. Guest speakers will be State Senator Robert Cassidy and Major General Randy S. Taylor. About 60 to 100 people are expected to attend.