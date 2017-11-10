Mayor Catherine Pugh To Commemorate 12th Anniversary Of The Veterans’ March Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– To celebrate Veteran’s Day, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will join the city’s Veterans Commission to commemorate the 12th Anniversary of the Baltimore City Veteran’s Day March.
Friday’s ceremony will honor all military personnel throughout the state of Maryland.
The parade will start with the Laying of the Wreath at the Washington Monument at 9 a.m.. After the parade, the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony will start at the War Memorial Plaza at 10 a.m..
