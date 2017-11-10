WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch In Effect Until 10 A.M.. Second Freeze Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Tonight Until 10 a.m. Tomorrow|WJZ Radar|Download The WJZ Weather App  

Spirit Airlines Announces New Flights From BWI To Cancun

Filed Under: Baltimore, BWI, Cancun, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Spirit Airlines is now offering daily service to Cancun from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The airline made the announcement on Thursday according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s the low-cost airline’s first international flight available at BWI. Prices listed on Spirit.com range from$95.58 to $375.58. Some flights may even cost $71.29, which are available through the airline’s “$9 Fare Club” membership. The membership costs passengers $59.95 to enroll.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch