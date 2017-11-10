Spirit Airlines Announces New Flights From BWI To Cancun

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Spirit Airlines is now offering daily service to Cancun from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The airline made the announcement on Thursday according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
It’s the low-cost airline’s first international flight available at BWI. Prices listed on Spirit.com range from$95.58 to $375.58. Some flights may even cost $71.29, which are available through the airline’s “$9 Fare Club” membership. The membership costs passengers $59.95 to enroll.
