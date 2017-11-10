Weather Blog: A Very Cold Afternoon

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F. And a blustery, and chilly–nah make that COLD afternoon it will be with wind chills in the low to mid 20’s. We have been discussing this for the past couple of days. No surprise, but it will still be a jolt, in the teeth of a gust, this afternoon.

Still on track for a less windy but still quite chilly day tomorrow. And still on track for temps to return to the low to mid 50’s Sunday and into mid-week.

The good news here is this new air mass will dry us out, and at least bring us clear Fall skies. (Does it sound like I am trying to find that needle in the haystack? That I am grasping for some positive with an 11° wind chill tonight? It does to me and I am writing this blog.)

How about we just end on this thought……At least we are one day close to next Spring.

T.G.I.F., …isn’t it the truth!

MB!

