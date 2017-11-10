Wounded Veteran Runs 31 Marathons In 31 Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– On November 10, 1775, Congress established what would later be called the United States Marine Corps.

Retired Marine Rob Jones lost both of his legs when he was bombed in Afghanistan. He had to learn how to walk again before he could run.

Jones ran the first leg of the 26.2 mile marathon in Baltimore Friday, which began at Camden Yards. It’s his second to last of 31 marathons in 31 days.

“I think what I’m doing here applies to everybody, but obviously I’m a a part of the wounded veteran community,” Jones said. “That’s my main focus but the lesson applies universally. They’ve all been great but it’s going to be hard to beat Baltimore.”

Jones’ lesson: to preserve in difficult times resonated with the city police department, which honored him with a plaque.

Dozens of volunteers in the department accompanied Jones during his run after Lt. Christo O’Ree heard Jones on a podcast about leadership.

“I felt like he’s just a ‘never quit’ guy,” O’Ree said. “And if he can get up off the couch and get stuff done, then he’s setting the example for the rest of us and there’s no excuse for the rest of us not to get out there and get after it.”

“So if I’m going to prove that wounded veterans are still capable of staying in the fight,” Jones said “So doing a full month of marathons back to back, that just provides insurmountable evidence.”

Jones will run his final marathon Saturday at noon around the mall in D.C.

