Baltimore Co. Bank Robber Strikes Again; Robs 2 More Banks Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will help them catch the man who has robbed four banks in two weeks in Baltimore County.
Authorities believe the man is responsible for robbing two M&T Banks in Parkville, along with two banks in Towson on Friday.
This suspect is accused of robbing the following banks:
October 30, 2017 (3:47 p.m.) — M&T Bank, 8200 Harford Road, Parkville
November 3, 2017 (12:20 p.m.) —M&T Bank, 8813 Waltham Woods Road, Parkville
November 10, 2017 (4:50 p.m.) —Suntrust, 1608 East Joppa Road, Towson
November 10, 2017 (5:08 p.m.) — MECU, 8507 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson
There have been no injuries during these robberies.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Baltimore FBI at (410) 265-8080. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.
