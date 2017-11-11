Baltimore Veteran Finally Laid To Rest 3 Years After Dying From Aggressive Brain Cancer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– As America honors it’s heroes on Veterans Day, the Baltimore family of a decorated Air Force pilot finally got the chance to put their hero to rest.

Air Force major general Alfred “Buddy” Stewart will finally rest in peace. It’s was a moment more than 3 years in the making.

For 32 years, Stewart” served in the U.S. Air Force.

“I know Ms. Stewart and her family have worked extremely hard… lots of prayers, lots of tears,” said organizer Renee Newton. “Thank God for allowing us to see this day come to fruition.”

“He always had a quick smile and he was so observant. you would think he was shy, but he wasn’t, he was just taking things in,” said uncle Hughy D. Brown.

Stewart died in 2014 just three days after his 55th birthday, from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Saturday, dozens celebrated the life of the father of two at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, where he will add yet another feat to his list of accomplishments.

Stewart will be the first veteran buried in the cemetery’s new Garden of Honor.

For his mom, the move brings her peace after she tried for years to get her half of her son’s cremated remains buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I’m so grateful that come March 6 of next year I can pull over right beside the road and his grave site will be right there,” she said.

Stewart’s family is also giving back to other veterans. The family says donations made on behalf of Major Stewart will help families of veterans with burial costs.

