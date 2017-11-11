Police Searching For Driver Who Fled Fatal Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find the driver who fled the scene of a fatal wreck early Saturday morning.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the wreck happened at 2 a.m., in the 2300 block of Belair Rd.

Responding officers found a 2002 Kia Sorento that had crashed into the back of a parked flatbed tow truck.

A 27-year-old female passenger of the Sorento was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sorento fled the scene after the crash.

During their investigation, police found that the Sorento was northbound on Belair Rd., when the driver lost control and crashed into the back of the tow truck.

Authorities are continuing to investigate this wreck, as they work to identify the driver who fled the scene.

