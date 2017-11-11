Man Charged After 3-Year-Old Shot, Killed 1-Year-Old Sister

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old shot and killed a 1-year-old sister in Tennessee after a man placed the younger sibling in a bed with his gun.

Memphis Police said Saturday they have charged Shawn Moore with criminally negligent homicide, being a convicted felon with a handgun and tampering with evidence in Robbin Keefer’s death.

Police say Robbin was shot Friday morning at a Memphis apartment complex. Witnesses heard a gunshot and noticed Robbin was hit.

Police blocked streets around Memphis to get the child to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

Police say Moore took the gun and fled the scene, but later turned himself in.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office records say the 25-year-old Moore was booked into jail Friday night. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

