13-Year-Old Arrested With Replica Gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department arrested a 13-year-old after he was found with what turned out to be a replica gun.

An officer was in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and McCulloh St. on Saturday, doing surveillance after recent robberies in the area.

The officer reportedly saw a juvenile with what was believed to be a semi-automatic handgun, and believed the boy was looking for someone to rob.

The juvenile was arrested, and police recovered a replica semi-auto BB gun and a container of BB’s.

According to Baltimore PD spokesman T.J. Smith, the teen was shot a year ago while trying to carjack a man.

The 13-year-old was charged with possession of a BB gun and deadly weapon violations.

