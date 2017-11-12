14-Year-Old Boy Arrested With Loaded Handgun; Attempted To Flee

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police officers arrested a 14-year-old boy with a loaded gun Saturday.
Detectives say they were informed of an armed juvenile in the 2300 block of East Monument Street and located the suspect coming out of a store, where he attempted to flee.
Officers were able to arrest the boy who had a loaded .38 caliber revolver in his pants.
The boy was taken to Juvenile Booking where he was charged with handgun violations.
