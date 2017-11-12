145 Sickened After Oyster Event At Ocean City Restaurant

Filed Under: Fager's Island, Gastroenteritis, Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health officials are investigating how 145 people became sick after a beer and oyster festival at Fager’s Island restaurant in Ocean City earlier this month.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports the Maryland Department of Health and the Worcester County Health Department are looking into an outbreak of gastroenteritis among those who attended the event.

Gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection marked by watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever. according to the Mayor Clinic.

The restaurant was cleared by health officials to hold a similar event Saturday night.

Kevin Myers, the restaurant’s general manager, said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun that he was working with health officials to determine the cause of the outbreak.

“I can’t speculate on the cause until they arrive at their conclusions. We welcome their assistance and presence at Saturday’s event, and I assure any attendees or concerned patrons that all regulations have been and will be followed to ensure the proper food safety.”

