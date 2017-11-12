Baltimore Woman Left To Die In Early Morning Crash, Driver Fled Scene

By Amy Yensi
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police say a Baltimore woman was left to die on the side of a road early Saturday morning, after the car she was in got into a crash and the driver she was with abandoned the scene.

Twenty-seven-year-old La’Quisha Anderson’s family are completely devastated.

Police say Anderson was traveling with a friend in a Kia at 2 a.m., when it lost control and crashed into a tow truck in the 2300 block of Belair Road. The driver of the Kia, an unidentified man, fled the scene. Anderson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

The family came to the crash site on Belair Road for a candle light vigil. They came to pay tribute to Anderson, but also called on the driver of the car to turn himself in.

The family told WJZ they’re angry that she was left on the side of the road in her final moments.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the driver of the car or saw anything, you’re urged to call police.

