Live Video On Social Media Led Police To Arrest Man On Gun, Drug Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a live video on social media led them to arrest a man on gun and drug charges.

The video was seen by police at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and officers saw two handguns sitting in the wheel well of a white Nissan Altima.

Officers searched the area in which they believed the video was taken, and found a vehicle and suspect matching the video.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and was caught after a short chase.

18-year-old Keonteze Montgomery was arrested after police report finding a .22 caliber revolver, suspected marijuana, and cash.

Montgomery was charged with handgun and narcotics violations.

