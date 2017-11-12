Live Video On Social Media Led Police To Arrest Man On Gun, Drug Charges

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Handgun Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a live video on social media led them to arrest a man on gun and drug charges.

The video was seen by police at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and officers saw two handguns sitting in the wheel well of a white Nissan Altima.

Officers searched the area in which they believed the video was taken, and found a vehicle and suspect matching the video.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and was caught after a short chase.

18-year-old Keonteze Montgomery was arrested after police report finding a .22 caliber revolver, suspected marijuana, and cash.

Montgomery was charged with handgun and narcotics violations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch