Maryland Basketball Routs Maryland-Eastern Shore 96-43 in Home Opener

Anthony Cowan scored 16 points and pulled down 9 rebounds as Maryland had five players score in double figures en route to a dominating 96-43 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Terrapins shot a blistering 70% from the floor in the first half and led to a 44-18 lead at the break. Dion Wiley scored Maryland’s first six points of the game, connecting on three-point shots on back to back possessions. Wiley finished the game with 13 points.

Maryland (2-0) outrebounded Maryland-Eastern Shore 46-21 and outscored them 46-24 in the paint. The 9 rebounds were one short of a career-high for Cowan who has now assumed the starting point guard duties with Melo Trimble leaving after last season.

“He’s worked on it,” said Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon. “They shoot a lot of threes so both games I’ve said a guard should lead us in rebounding.”Maryland Terrapins

Maryland hosts Butler this coming Wednesday night with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 pm.

<emGreg Watkins is a reporter and producer for CBS Radio Baltimore. He covers Maryland Football and Basketball for Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan. You can follow Greg on Twitter @gregwatkins830