Disciplinary Trial Expected To Begin For Lieutenant Brian Rice

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The highest ranking officer involved in the arrest of Freddie Gray is expected to begin his disciplinary hearing on Monday morning.

The hearing will be for Lieutenant Brian Rice who is trying to save his job. It comes almost a week after a disciplinary panel found Officer Caesar Goodson not guilty. Goodson is the driver of the van who transported Gray before he died in April of 2015.

Rice and Goodson are two of the six officers charged in Gray’s arrest and death. Earlier this year, Rice was acquitted of all criminal charges.

The charges against Rice in the disciplinary trial are not being made public before the hearing.

The officers largely contend they were scapegoats who never did anything to harm Gray. They say his death was simply a tragic accident.

The hearing is expected to start at 9 a.m..

