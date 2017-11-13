Police Investigate Posts In ‘Confederate Live Matter’ Group That Target Transgender Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A police investigation is now underway into a group of students accused of posting threatening and discriminatory comments aimed at a transgender student.

The principal at Southern High School in Anne Arundel County is urging any parent who feels their child may have been targeted in these posts to contact the school immediately.

The pictures were posted in the group ‘Confederate Lives Matter.’

Police say they know at least one student who’s behind the posts, and are now investigating.

The images have become the talk of Southern High School. Someone wearing what appears to be a KKK-like hood, along with threatening comments all aimed at a transgender student.

“It’s really sad to see this,” said Southern High School senior Ronnie Bonilla. “It’s crazy what people do or say.”

The photos that circulated on Snapchat are now at the center of a police investigation.

Authorities say one of the posts read: ‘Being a liberal transgender isn’t the only excuse for being a brain damaged freak.”

Others are too disturbing to share.

In addition to the posts, police say the 15-year-old transgender student was spit on in a separate incident.

“We have identified the student that has done the postings that led up to the assault,” said Marc Limanski, with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

WJZ obtained a letter sent home by Southern High’s principal, calling the posts “discriminatory”, also adding that disciplinary action was taken against all students involved.

“It’s detrimental because it creates an environment where it’s such fear, and it’s difficult for the person being made fun of to focus, study, or even feel safe,” Limanski said.

It’s just the latest controversy that’s circulated on social media.

Just days ago, current and former students of Baltimore private schools were under fire for racial Halloween costumes and posts, including one dressed up as an inmate with the name Freddie Gray on the back.

Students from Southern High School are now speaking out on the incident involving their school.

“Would you want someone to say that stuff about you?,” Bonilla said. “It’s not the first time stuff like this has happened. There’s some from our school who post in those groups [on Snapchat] all the time.”

“It’s just segregated around here. People have their own groups,” said Southern High School senior Travis Quick.

Police say this behavior won’t be tolerated in the county, and those guilty of this behavior will be given stiff punishment.

“To everyone else, it’s not a joke, it’s not funny,” Limanski said. “We take it very seriously and the school system takes it very seriously.”

Police say they’re looking into possible assault and hate crime charges. None have been filed at this time.

