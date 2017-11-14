Elderly Man Missing From Westminster Has Dementia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An elderly man was reported missing from Westminster on Monday morning, police say. Cesar Aguso Mesa, 84, was last seen Sunday night around 10:30.

The man is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic male, weighing about 140 lbs. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing wearing a brown leather coat.

Mesa suffers from dementia and is currently not on any type of medication. He is originally from Florida, but has been living with a relative in Westminster for about a week and a half and has no other relatives or friends in the Maryland area.

Mesa is not familiar with the area and it is unknown where he would travel because he has no means of transportation.

Anyone who may have seen or come in contact with Cesar Mesa is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646 or send a confidential text to 84711, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.

