GM’s Rental Service Reaches Baltimore, Helping ‘Gig’ Economy

Filed Under: Maven Gig

BALTIMORE (AP) — General Motors has formally launched its Maven Gig car-rental service in Baltimore.

The service lets people rent cars to do odd jobs, like ride-hailing for Lyft or delivering food for GrubHub.

The company said Tuesday in a statement that it expects 400 vehicles to be available in the fleet by year’s end.

The company said its service will help fuel Baltimore’s growing “gig” economy and will especially help freelance drivers who don’t own a car.

Maven Gig is now in eight American cities, including Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C

GM started its car-sharing service, known simply as Maven, just over a year ago. It now has 7,000 total vehicles in its fleet, including hundreds of all-electric Chevrolet Bolts and big SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox.

