Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Korryn Gaines’ 6-Year-Old Son In Connection With Her Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit has been filed in connection to the death of Korryn Gaines on behalf of her 6-year-old son.
The Baltimore County woman was killed during a police standoff at her apartment last August.
RELATED: No Charges Will Be Filed Against Officer in Shooting of Korryn Gaines
Lawyers for her son, Kodi Gaines, dispute the police account that his mother pointed a gun at the officers at the time she was fatally shot.
The then 5-year-old was also wounded in the shooting.
RELATED: Lawyers File New Claims In Wrongful Death Suit of Korryn Gaines
This lawsuit adds to the one originally filed by the Gaines family.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook