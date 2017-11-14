MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Korryn Gaines’ 6-Year-Old Son In Connection With Her Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit has been filed in connection to the death of Korryn Gaines on behalf of her 6-year-old son.

The Baltimore County woman was killed during a police standoff at her apartment last August.

Lawyers for her son, Kodi Gaines, dispute the police account that his mother pointed a gun at the officers at the time she was fatally shot.

The then 5-year-old was also wounded in the shooting.

This lawsuit adds to the one originally filed by the Gaines family.

