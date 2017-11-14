Parking At Towson Town Center Just Got A Little Easier

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parking at the Towson Town Center just got a little easier.

Finding parking is one of the most common complaints for shoppers at Towson Town Center. Now the mall is addressing the problem.

There are signs and lights letting people know which parking spots are open or taken. The goal is to keep traffic flowing and shoppers spending.

Spinning around in circles with no where to park. An exasperating pattern for shoppers at the Towson Town Center.

“Very frustrating, and driving up and down and back and forth,” said shopper Paul Sudano.

“Horrible. Oh my God, it’s like when you go to an amusement park and you drive around and around,” said shopper Tammi Ayers.

Now, the popular mall is hoping to cut the gridlock with new upgrades to its garage.

Each level is color coded to help people find their cars easier.

A new system of signs, sensors, and lights tell drivers how many regular and handicap parking spaces are available and where to find them.

“It helps them to navigate,” said Towson Town Center general manger Lisa Bisenius.

Bisenius says the renovation has been going on all year, and is wrapping up just in time for holiday shopping. She gets most parking complaints during the holiday season.

“We want to eliminate those concerns and eliminate some of those customers saying, ‘I just won’t shop here’,” Bisenius said.

The mall manager says the new system cuts the amount of time it takes to find a parking spot nearly in half.

It took WJZ’s Amy Yensi just under a minute, but keep in mind, it was Tuesday.

Weekend crowds are larger, and with Black Friday days away, the system will be put to the ultimate test. But some shoppers are ready to give it a go.

“It’s awesome,” said shopper Sharon Conic. “It’s easy to find where you’re going to.”

The plan is to have the entire system up and running by Black Friday.

The parking garage has a similar design to the garage at BWI Airport.

