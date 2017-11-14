MAMMOTH MANIC MONDAY MELTDOWN: VOTE for your favorite performance of the year!

Police: Woman Drowned Her 10-Day-Old Son In Bathtub

Filed Under: Markiya Mitchell, Woman Who Drowned Son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Rochester woman has been charged with second-degree murder for drowning her 10-day-old son in a bathtub.

Rochester police say officers responded Monday afternoon to a report of an unresponsive child at a home. When officers arrived they found a baby in a bathtub.

Officials say the child, named Jeremiah, was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Markiya Mitchell, admitted to intentionally drowning her baby.

Mitchell was arraignment on the murder charge Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court. The name of the public defender assigned to her case wasn’t available.

Police say Mitchell also has a 7-year-old child, who’s currently in the care of a relative.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch